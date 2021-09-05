Shang Chi lost to the Black Widow: Graph $ 71.4 million in the US"At the end"Q. The premiere

Marvel and Disney Studios’ “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” grossed $ 71.4 million in North America during its premiere weekend, CNBC reports.

Read more in Calcalist: "Shang Chi" – A New Myth Born Scarlett Johansson sues Disney: "Deliberately pro-Disney contract goes to war against Netflix: The price of the streaming service – only $ 7 a month. The highest for the film on Labor Day weekend. "The Black Widow" is still the film that garnered the highest amount from the outbreak of the Corona plague – $ 80 million on its premiere weekend; The movie "Night of the Masks" from 2007 has so far held the record for the premiere weekend of the holiday – $ 26.3 million.

"Shanghai Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which has meanwhile garnered rave reviews around the world, grossed an additional $ 56.2 million over the weekend worldwide – bringing the total Friday-Sunday total to $ 127.6 million. The film has not yet been approved for screening in China. "It is the country where the film grossed the highest amount – $ 7.7 million, followed by Korea (6.5 million), France (4.3 million), Russia (3.2) and Japan (2.8). This is the first Marvel film to be screened exclusively in theaters since the outbreak of the plague." The Black Widow "went up in theaters in July and at the same time in the streaming service Disney Plus. Other studios adopted a similar tactic during the plague, for which many preferred not to go to the cinemas.
















