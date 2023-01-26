Senior ISIS Leader Killed in US Special Operations Strike in Somalia

WASHINGTON – Special operations forces killed a senior Islamic State leader in a helicopter strike in a remote area of ​​Somalia on Thursday, US officials said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity It identified the man as Bilal al-Sudani, the leader of the Islamic State of Somalia.

The U.S. military “conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia,” U.S. Africa Command said in a news release.

Biden administration officials said no civilians were injured or killed in the attack. They also said that although the dog they brought with them bit one, none of the US troops involved were injured.