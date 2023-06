See who voted for and against raising the debt limit

The US House passed legislation on Wednesday night to raise the government debt ceiling and set federal spending limits. The Times was in the House chamber and broadcast each representative’s vote live.

LiveThe House votes to raise the debt limit Answer Democrats

to. Republicans

Representative Total Bar chart of total votes 165 149 314 46 71 117

If passed in the Senate, the bill would freeze the debt ceiling for two years and effectively freeze federal spending that has been on a growth path. Republicans won a series of policy concessions from the Biden administration, including some refunds approved by Congress to improve the IRS and imposing new work requirements on recipients of government benefits.

How different groups voted group Yes No Did not vote Right-wing Republicans

43 again.

8 again.

34 again. 1 representative. Other Republicans

179 again.

141 again.

37 again. 1 representative. Other Democrats

113 again.

105 again.

6 again. 2 again. Progressive Democrats

100 repetitions.

60 repetitions.

40 repetitions. vote Progressive Democrats

100 repetitions. Other Democrats

113 again. Other Republicans

179 again. Right-wing Republicans

43 again. Yes

60 repetitions.

105 again.

141 again.

8 again. No

40 repetitions.

6 again.

37 again.

34 again. Did not vote 2 again. 1 representative. 1 representative. Note: Progressive Democrats are members of the House Progressive Caucus. Hard-right Republicans include members who were supported by the House Freedom Fund during the 2022 midterm elections or opposed the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. The fund is the campaign arm of the House Freedom Caucus, founded in 2015.

Both Republican and Democratic leaders rallied their core ranks to vote for the bill, pushing it through a divided and closely divided House. Blocs of hard-right and left-wing lawmakers have threatened to oppose the compromise.

How each representative voted