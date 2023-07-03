See rainfall totals around Chicago area after severe flooding – NBC Chicago

The heavy rain led to dramatic flooding, closed freeways, reversed the flow of the Chicago River and brought warnings to Chicago residents to limit water use.
The rain took its toll on motorists and the sports world, with Chicago’s NASCAR street race and Sunday’s Cubs game both delayed.
Video shows a man paddling a kayak through a flooded street in Cicero
Some areas received 8 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, more than the total in the past two months.
Records were set when Chicago’s O’Hare Airport received 3.3 inches of rain, the highest total on record for a July 2nd since 2.06 inches in 1982. This marked the highest daily rainfall observed at the airport since May 2020.
Check out totals from across the region:
1 NNE Berwyn 8.96 inches
1 N Cicero 8.60 inches
2 E Garfield Park – Chicago 8.12 inches
1 WNW Lincoln Park – Chicago 7.89
Forest view is 7.47 inches
Lincoln Park – Chicago 7.36 inches
Evanston 7.09 inches
Chicago – McKinley Park 6.62 inches
1 N Midway Airport 6.34 inches
Oak Park is 6.04 inches
Riverside – Des Plaines r. 6.04 inches
2 NNW Bridgeport – Chicago 5.90 inches
1 WSW North Park – Chicago 5.55 inches
2 SW Lincoln Park – Chicago 5.02 inches
1 NE La Grange Park 4.99 in
Chicago – Midway Airport 4.68 inches
La Grange is 4.68 inches
1 ESE South Chicago 4.62 inches
Northerly Island 4.53 inches
1 N Norridge 4.12 inches
1 ESE Evanston 4.07 inches
Wilmette 4.06 inches
Chicago 3.70 inches
Hickory Hills 3.68 inches
Bur ridge is 3.64 inches
Algonquin is 3.58 inches
Plainfield 3.51 inches
1 WNW Logan Square 3.45 inches
Harwood Heights 3.36 inches
Chicago – O’Hare Airport 3.35 inches
Chicago – Lincoln Park 3.35 inches
Bridgeport – Chicago 3.29 inches
Glenview 3.28 inches
3 NNW in Kaneville 3.10 inches
1 SE Algonquin 2.94 inches
Rosemont 2.88 inches
Franklin Park 0.5 SSE 2.86 inches
Lisle is 2.83 inches
South Holland – Little Calum 2.81 inches
4S Hinesville 2.78 inches
Wheaton 2.70 inches
Glenwood 2.64 inches
NIU Agronomy Shabona 5 NNE 2.61 in
Bensonville 2.60 inches
Deerfield 2.57 inches
Chicago – Rogers Park 2.54 inches
Homer Glenn is 2.53 inches
Marseilles 2 WSW 2.52 in
1 WSW Bloomingdale 2.50 in
Algonquin 2.1 W 2.50 in
Rolling Meadows 2.48 inches
Hoffman Estates 2.41 inches
Deerfield — N. Br. Chicago R 2.40 inches
Munster – Little Calumet R. 2.40 inches
Deerfield — W. Fork N. Br. C is 2.37 inches
Munster 2.34 inches
Ottawa – Buffalo Rock SP 2.33 inches
Harvey is 2.28 inches
2 S Glen Ellyn 2.27 inches
2 WNW Mundal’s 2.23 inches
Lake Forest 2.17 inches
1 N Hammond 2.16 inches
Oak Forest 1 NNW 2.16 inches
1 W des Plaines 2.11 inches
The Phoenix is 2.08 inches
Hazel Crest 2.07 inches
Hebron 2.04 inches
Chicago – Albany Park 2.02 inches