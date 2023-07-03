See rainfall totals around Chicago area after severe flooding – NBC Chicago

The heavy rain led to dramatic flooding, closed freeways, reversed the flow of the Chicago River and brought warnings to Chicago residents to limit water use.

The rain took its toll on motorists and the sports world, with Chicago’s NASCAR street race and Sunday’s Cubs game both delayed.

Video shows a man paddling a kayak through a flooded street in Cicero

Some areas received 8 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, more than the total in the past two months.

Records were set when Chicago’s O’Hare Airport received 3.3 inches of rain, the highest total on record for a July 2nd since 2.06 inches in 1982. This marked the highest daily rainfall observed at the airport since May 2020.

Check out totals from across the region:

1 NNE Berwyn 8.96 inches

1 N Cicero 8.60 inches

2 E Garfield Park – Chicago 8.12 inches

1 WNW Lincoln Park – Chicago 7.89

Forest view is 7.47 inches

Lincoln Park – Chicago 7.36 inches

Evanston 7.09 inches

Chicago – McKinley Park 6.62 inches

1 N Midway Airport 6.34 inches

Oak Park is 6.04 inches

Riverside – Des Plaines r. 6.04 inches

2 NNW Bridgeport – Chicago 5.90 inches

1 WSW North Park – Chicago 5.55 inches

2 SW Lincoln Park – Chicago 5.02 inches

1 NE La Grange Park 4.99 in

Chicago – Midway Airport 4.68 inches

La Grange is 4.68 inches

1 ESE South Chicago 4.62 inches

Northerly Island 4.53 inches

La Grange 4.50 inches

1 N Norridge 4.12 inches

1 ESE Evanston 4.07 inches

Wilmette 4.06 inches

Chicago 3.70 inches

Hickory Hills 3.68 inches

Bur ridge is 3.64 inches

Algonquin is 3.58 inches

Plainfield 3.51 inches

1 WNW Logan Square 3.45 inches

Harwood Heights 3.36 inches

Chicago – O’Hare Airport 3.35 inches

Chicago – Lincoln Park 3.35 inches

Bridgeport – Chicago 3.29 inches

Glenview 3.28 inches

3 NNW in Kaneville 3.10 inches

Harwood Heights 3.01 inches

1 SE Algonquin 2.94 inches

Rosemont 2.88 inches

Franklin Park 0.5 SSE 2.86 inches

Lisle is 2.83 inches

South Holland – Little Calum 2.81 inches

4S Hinesville 2.78 inches

Wheaton 2.70 inches

Glenwood 2.64 inches

NIU Agronomy Shabona 5 NNE 2.61 in

Bensonville 2.60 inches

Deerfield 2.57 inches

Chicago – Rogers Park 2.54 inches

Homer Glenn is 2.53 inches

Marseilles 2 WSW 2.52 in

1 WSW Bloomingdale 2.50 in

Algonquin 2.1 W 2.50 in

Rolling Meadows 2.48 inches

Hoffman Estates 2.41 inches

Deerfield — N. Br. Chicago R 2.40 inches

Munster – Little Calumet R. 2.40 inches

Deerfield — W. Fork N. Br. C is 2.37 inches

Munster 2.34 inches

Ottawa – Buffalo Rock SP 2.33 inches

Harvey is 2.28 inches

2 S Glen Ellyn 2.27 inches

2 WNW Mundal’s 2.23 inches

Lake Forest 2.17 inches

1 N Hammond 2.16 inches

Oak Forest 1 NNW 2.16 inches

1 W des Plaines 2.11 inches

The Phoenix is ​​2.08 inches

Hazel Crest 2.07 inches

Hebron 2.04 inches

Chicago – Albany Park 2.02 inches