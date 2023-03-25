Saturday March Madness: South Carolina will be perfect

SEATTLE – Third-seeded Ohio State advanced to the Round of 8 over second-seeded Connecticut, taking the game early and ending UConn’s long streak to reach the final weekend of the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Ohio State’s 73-61 win stopped the Huskies from reaching the Round of 8 for the first time since 2005 and the Final Four for the first time since 2007, a streak that included four and six national championships from 2013 to 2016.

The Buckeyes took control in the second quarter with a game-defining run that started when they were down 8 points late in the first quarter.

They found their run with a swarming press defense that forced a turnover and sparked a 17-point run. Perhaps more shocking than Ohio State’s score in that stretch was its ability to hold the Huskies without even a field-goal. Try Almost five minutes into the second quarter.