Salman Khan pays Rs. 8.5 lakh monthly rent for Baba Siddique’s duplex flat.

Bollywood genius Salman Khan dwells at the famous Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai. As of late, Salman restored the duplex lease understanding in Bandra itself.

As indicated by the reports, Salman Khan Ventures Private Limited has recharged its arrangement for the seventeenth and eighteenth floors of Maqba Heights in Bandra. The duplex is claimed by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. It is a 11-month arrangement and the property is spread across 2,265 sq ft in cover region. He purportedly pays Rs. 8.5 lakh month to month lease for the duplex which will be utilized as a functioning cushion for the firm.

In the mean time, Salman Khan will next star in Antim – The Final Truth, Tiger 3, Kick 2, and an appearance in Pathan.