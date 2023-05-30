Ryan Blaney won the Coca-Cola 600 after a rain-delayed start on Sunday

The Toyota Track Drying Team works on the track prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina.





CNN

—



Ryan Blaney won the rain-delayed and crash-filled event Coke 600 On Monday, his NASCAR 59-race winless streak ended.

It was the eighth win for a Team Penske driver. Pole sitter William Byrne finished second and was .663 seconds back. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

There were 16 cautions and 31 lead changes in the 600-mile race, one of the crowns on the NASCAR schedule.

Blaney’s most recent win came before Monday at Daytona International Speedway in August 2021.

The race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be the 14th of the Cup Series season and the longest NASCAR race of the season.

Saturday’s practice and qualifying rounds were also canceled due to rain, setting the starting line for the race.According to the rule book” – a metric based on performance at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago.

Matt Kelly / AP Race fans walk through the garage area as rain causes a NASCAR Cup Series race delay at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Alex Bowman returns to competition after a month out A spinal fracture occurred He finished 12th in a sprint car crash.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson finished last, starting 37th and finishing 285 laps behind the winner.