Russia-Ukraine war news: Tensions rise after Moscow drone strike

The strikes, the first to hit civilian residences in the Russian capital since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, were high in Moscow on Tuesday after a rare series of drone strikes damaged buildings. Kiev has denied direct involvement in the Ukraine attacks.

Ukrainians in their capital, Kyiv, suffered devastation following repeated airstrikes in parts of the city on Wednesday. Debris from the drone killed at least one person and injured more than a dozen others.

Here’s the latest news on war and its ripple effects around the world.

From America to Turkey: It’s Time for Sweden to Join NATO Turkey has been dragging its feet on allowing Sweden to join NATO for months, but Blinken said there is no reason to further delay the country’s entry into the military alliance, Missy Ryan reports from Lulea, Sweden.

“We will be better off when that process is finished. So we ask both Turkey and Hungary to approve their merger as soon as possible, as they have not yet,” Blinken told reporters. Using the official name of Turkey. “There is no reason for any more time; Sweden is ready now. … The time is now.”