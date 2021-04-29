Rotary Atomizers Remain Preferred Spray Drying Equipment: New Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR’s global spray drying equipment market report opines a recovery in 2021, vis-à-vis 2020, owing to bullish global cues and a positive sentiment induced by commencement of vaccine program. Increasing demand for the packed food and ready-to-eat packages continues to be a key influencing factors

The market received a boost from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry, attributed to the new bulk investments in the Brownfield and Greenfield establishments. Further developments are anticipated across the drug industry, with the market set for over 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

“The market is highly consolidated with prominent manufacturers accounting for over 3/5th of the market share. Rise in opportunities, attributed to the manufacturers collaboration in the food and pharmaceutical industry to provide a growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Demand for spray dryer equipment is likely to surge due to it utilization in various industry verticals

Demand for rotary atomizers is likely to remain high due to its efficiency

Pharmaceutical industry to remain the lucrative segment for spray drying equipment market

Asia-Pacific to experience high adoption of spray drying equipment, as regional pharmaceutical industries register growth

Increased bioavailability and high production in drug manufacturing to propel the growth for spray drying equipment

R&D activities on large biomolecules, attributed to the growth of spray drying equipment.

Asia-Pacific to emerge as leading manufacturing hubs, with extensive applications across pharmaceutical formulations

Spray drying equipment Market- Prominent Drivers

Widening scope of the global food & beverage industry amid growing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods to escalate demand

Significant investments in brownfield and Greenfield establishment for various industry verticals to provide strong trajectory.

Pharmaceutical Industries to thrive in forecast period owing to the increased bioavailability and strong yield.

Spray drying equipment Market- Key Restraints

High cost from the equipment and the less availability of its main auxiliary equipment in key markets is likely to hinder future spray drying equipment sales

Internal corrosion and high maintenance for the rotary disc atomizers is limiting the uptake of sales, restraining growth

Competitive Landscape

GEA Group AG, SPX Flow Technology, Buchi Labortechlink AG, Dedert Corporation, European Spray Dry Technologies LLP, AVM Technologies, Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., C.E. Rogers, Labplant, and Swenson Technology are some prominent spray drying equipment manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

In January 2020, Dedert Corporation, specializing in drying and evaporation technology worldwide, announced its business expansion in South Korea for the sales of dryers.

In 2020, leading UK based process engineering company European SprayDry Technologies, have announced to secure multi-million dollars two new contracts for the United States. Both their projects are for the supply of complete spray drying systems based on their proven tall form spray dryer designs and are for the food manufacturing companies.

More Valuable Insights on Spray drying equipment Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global spray drying equipment market. The study divulges essential insights on the spray drying equipment market on the basis of product (rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer, fluidized, centrifugal, and closed loop), capacity (small [up to 2 tons/hour], medium [2-50 tons/hour], large [more than 50 tons/hour]), operating principle (direct drying and indirect drying), end-use industry (food & beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others), cycle type (open loop system and closed loop system), flow type (co-current flow spray dryers, counter-current flow spray dryers and mixed flow spray dryers), and across six major regions.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the market outlook for the global spray drying equipment market in the forecast period?

Which application of spray drying equipment is likely to gain momentum in the market by 2030?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global spray drying equipment market?

Which are the prominent spray drying equipment manufacturers?

