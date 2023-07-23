Top News

Rocket Launch SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6

July 23, 2023
Arzu

Event details


Payload Blog

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6

July 22, 2023 at 10:06 PM

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Initial view:

View the mighty Falcon 9 rocket from one of the following locations:

Start viewing

LC-39 observation gantry
(sold out)

$49 In addition to enrollment

  • Watch the rocket leave the launch pad
  • In addition to a valid entry ticket, an Initial Transport Ticket (LTT) is required
  • Approximately 3.4 miles / 5.5 kilometers from the launch pad
  • At 4:30 pm buses will board at the bus boarding area
  • Publish audio and space expert commentary
  • Light refreshments and souvenir (retrieved at LC-39 viewing platform)

Rocket Launch: July 22, 2023 | SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-6

Job Details:

  • Issue Provider: SpaceX
  • Rocket Type: Hawk 9
  • Payload: Starlink v2 satellites
  • Description: Global Broadband Communication
  • Booster(s): The droneship

SpaceX’s Starlink is a cluster of networked satellites that aims to bring internet services to the unconnected and provide reliable and affordable internet around the world. The release window opens at 7:01 PM ET and closes at 11:04 PM ET.

See also  Wesleyan University ends legacy admissions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *