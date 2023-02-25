Report: Some Broncos coaches had issues with Russell Wilson’s office at team facility

When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson last year, one of the ways they rolled out the red carpet for him was to give him his own office on the second floor of the team facility, where the Broncos’ coaches and executives have their offices. Some coaches had a problem with this.

According to a lengthy article by TheAthletic.com about Wilson’s first season in Denver, members of the coaching staff believed that Wilson separating himself from his teammates was bad for locker room camaraderie. A coach told Wilson that his office door was always open, but the coach wondered why a player would have an office with a door.

“Therefore, Are you a coach or are you a player??” the coach asked. “Your open door should be sitting on your locker.”

Another coach said having an office on the second floor separated Wilson from the players.

“The players were always on the first floor; They never actually got to the second floor,” the coach said. “If you’re on the second floor as a player, it’s honestly not a good thing because you’re going to get released.”