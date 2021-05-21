Rapid Digital Transformation Is Primary Factor Fuelling Growth Of Hybrid Flash Storage Market, Says Fact.MR

Rapid digital transformation is a primary factor fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market. Moreover, the rapid growth of Big Data and the rising need for high-storage devices is creating potential growth opportunities for the hybrid flash storage market.
In addition, the demand for public cloud resources as well as rapid developments in enterprise storage systems are among factors responsible for the high demand for hybrid flash storage Market
Apart from these factors, a reduction in the spending on traditional external arrays and high spending on hybrid flash storage are some of the major factors expected to drive the hybrid flash storage market during the forecast period. Moreover, the generation of large amounts of enterprise data and continuous innovation in storage technologies is fuelling the growth of the hybrid flash storage market.
Hybrid Flash Storage Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of the hybrid flash storage market on the basis of end user:
- Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- Government
- Cloud Service Provider
- Data Centre Service Provider
- Telecommunication Service Providers
Provided for Major Regions as Follows:-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Key Players
Some of the key players in the global hybrid flash storage market are IBM Corporation; Dell EMC; Hewlett Packard Enterprises; Pure Storage; NetApp, Inc.; Hitachi Ltd.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kaminario; Tegile Systems and Tintri.
Key Data Points Covered in the Report :-
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
