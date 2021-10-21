Putin Says Russia Should Look Into Law That Labels Some Media Foreign Agents

Putin Says Russia Should Look Into Law That Labels Some Media Foreign Agents

Russian President Vladimir Putin goes to a service denoting the proper dispatch of the TurkStream pipeline which will convey Russian flammable gas to southern Europe through Turkey, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that specialists will audit a law under which many media sources and correspondents have been marked as “unfamiliar specialists”, which pundits see as an apparatus for smothering contradiction.

Revealing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

You have arrived at your article limit

Register for FREE to keep utilizing Reuters.com

Free enrollment gives you admittance to:

Unrivaled, worldwide, nonstop news

Hand-picked experiences that are not difficult to track down and use

Our Daily Briefing bulletin, conveying the day’s features right to your inbox