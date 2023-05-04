Priyanka Chopra reveals she got a nose job out of “deep, deep depression”.

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.(Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra is very busy Castle Advertisements, Met Gala looks and now Love again premiere, on SiriusXM’s Honest Conversation The Howard Stern Show, opened up about her nose job and how it affected her mental health. “It was a dark phase,” the actress said on the show, recalling having a doctor-prescribed surgery to remove a nasal polyp in the early stages of her career. “This thing was happening, my face was completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression,” Priyanka Chopra said.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was dropped from three films as a result of the surgery. He added that he was convinced that his career was “over before it started”. The actress added that it was her father Ashok Chopra who encouraged her to get the right surgery. “I was scared about it, but he was like, ‘I’ll be in the room with you.’ He held my hands and helped me regain my confidence,” Priyanka Chopra said.

Priyanka Chopra will next act in a Hollywood film Love again Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The film was already titled It’s all coming back to me. The actress recently headlined Russo Brothers’ Castle. The actress’ next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar’s Gee Le ZaraIt also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Former Miss World and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is a woman of many hats. She was the first South Asian woman to take the lead role in an American television show (Quantico) and featured in several Hollywood projects The Matrix Revivals, Baywatch, The White Tiger, Isn’t It Love, A Kid Like Jake And We can be heroes To name a few.