Radar Detectors Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 6% during 2021-2031

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Radar Detectors Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Radar Detectors?

Some of the key radar detectors manufacturers include

Escort

United America Corporation

Cobra

Whistler Group

Yupiteru

Genevo s.r.o.

Beltronics.

Escort dominates the global demand for portable radar detection, while the other key players in the market include Cobra and United America Corporation.

They key portabale radar detector brands available in the market include

Escort MAX360C Laser Radar Detector

Escort Passport S55 Radar Detector

Escort Passport 8500 X50

Escort Max 360 Radar Detector

Escort Passport 9500ix Radar Detector

Uniden R7 EXTREME LONG RANGE Laser/Radar Detector

Radenso XP Radar Detector

Uniden R3 EXTREME LONG RANGE Laser/Radar Detector

Cobra RAD 380 Laser Radar Detector

Cobra XRS9370 Radar/Laser Detector

Cobra RAD 450 Laser Radar Detector

Whistler CR70 Laser Radar Detector

Beltronics RX65 Professional Series Radar Detector.

The core competition between the brands stands around modes including city and highway modes.

Key Segments

By Type

Stationary

Portable

By Notification Type

Display

Display and Voice

By Feature

Standard

GPS Lockout

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Manufacturer’s Website Third Party Online Retail Automotive Aftermarket Accessory Stores



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Why Portable Radar Detectors Have Been Gaining Traction?

Portable radar detectors being compact, fit on the car dashboard and information displayed can be easily viewed by the driver. Thus the ease of access makes it well suited for car of any make. The hassle-free experience provided by them leads to their widespread use as compared to their stationary counterpart.

GPS Lockout Enabled Radar Detectors to Gain Significant Traction

In the past few years, radar detectors enabled with GPS lockout technology have garnered considerable traction. This technology reduces false alerts for the driver. At present, there are not large number of providers of GPS lockout enabled radar detectors, it is anticipated that in the long term several providers will include it in their portfolio of products. At present, Rodenso XP radar detector is the only known provider of GPS lockout enabled radar detectors.

US Radar Detectors Demand Outlook

In rural parts of the U.S. with a long freeway, radar detectors have been a boon to drivers. Further, being widely available in the country, these devices are mostly purchased as an aftermarket accessory by several drivers. While their sales is permitted for good reasons, they are also used as to avoid speeding fines when detected by police officer’s laser guns.

Owing to this, they are illegal to be used in Virginia and Washington D.C., which to some extent limits the countrywide sales. Besides, the use of radar or laser speed detectors is illegal in all types of commercial vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds, under the federal law.

Europe Radar Detectors Sales Outlook

Europe is a home of some of the world’s largest car makers which makes the region a region full of opportunities for aftermarket accessories including portable detectors. In some countries, there exist strict regulations for speeding. For instance, in France, speed over the limit of 32 km/hr to 50 km/ hr in or outside city can lead to a fine of Euro 135 and driver’s license.

In order to get rid to of such fines a large number of car owners install radar detectors in their vehicles. While regulations are becoming stringent owing to accidents caused by speeding, the demand of radar detectors is projected to increase significantly in the coming years.

