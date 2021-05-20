Portable Espresso Machines Market will Grow at a Robust Pace through 2029 Says Fact.MR

With the growing demand for portable smart kitchen appliances and the expanding working class population base, the portable espresso machines market is witnessing sufficient traction. The increasing trend of social gatherings and outdoor activities is leveraging the demand for portable espresso machines. The purchase of portable espresso machine can be profitable to consumers as these machines enable the preparation of instant coffee at a low price. Presently, there are a certain number of manufacturers, who are focused on portable espresso machines but the number is likely to increase during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the most prominent market as most of the coffee consumers are from European countries, such as Denmark and Sweden apart from North America where coffee shops are abundant and consumers demand for an easy alternative to premium coffee cafés.

Portable Espresso Machines Market Segmentation

The portable espresso machines market can be segmented on the basis of cups per charge, water tank capacity, end use and sales channel.

On the basis of cups per charge, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

1 Cup

1- 5 Cups

> 5 Cups

On the basis of water tank capacity, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

< 50 ml

50 ml – 80 ml

80 ml – 120 ml

120 ml – 150 ml

> 150 ml

On the basis of end use, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

Household

Commercial

On the basis of sales channel, the portable espresso machines market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Franchised Electronic Stores

Online Company Website Third-party Online

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S, Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Rest of Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Rest of MEA)

