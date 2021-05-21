Plastic Tray Market: Tire 3 Players Account for More than 40% Revenue Share | Fact.MR

Plastic Tray Market Research Study In Brief

The business intelligence study for the Plastic Tray market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Plastic Tray market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Plastic Tray market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

The plastic tray market is projected to expand at a very slow phase with the global sales of plastic tray surpassing US$ 7,000 million by the end of 2018, according to the latest report by Fact.MR. Introduction of eco-friendly alternatives to the plastic trays such as fiber-based trays, bagasse or sugarcane trays, paper trays, and plant-based plastics are emerging as a threat in the growth of the plastic tray market. However, manufacturers in the plastic tray market are focusing on developing reusable and recyclable plastic trays.

Moreover, the rise in human health concerns due to use of plastic is also leading to the development of new products, for instance, companies have started offering BPA-free plastic products, including plastic trays, bottles, containers, and other products. Companies are also investing in the research and development of plastic trays that are safe to use across industries including food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and consumer electronics.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) to Find Largest Application in Plastic Tray Production

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is expected to be one of the largest used materials in the production of plastic trays. PET is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2027. By the end of 2018, Polyethylene Terephthalate is expected to bring in more than US$ 2,000 million in terms of revenue, as per the report on plastic tray market by Fact.MR.

High-recyclability property of PET material is leading to the growing popularity in the plastic tray market. Companies in the plastic tray market are using a recycled PET to produce plastic trays as it is lightweight, shatterproof, cost-effective, and saves energy. The packaging industry across the world is using PET material on a large scale. For instance, Europe is witnessing the significant growth of PET trays in the packaging industry in the region.

Recycling of PET trays and bottles is also significantly growing with new technologies and equipment to ensure proper recycling of PET plastic trays. Also, according to Recoup, a plastic organization in the UK, nearly 70,000 tons of PET plastic trays are collected in the UK every year.

The overall outlook for the plastic tray market is likely to remain sluggish, with the plastic tray market expected to reach CAGR of 3.6% in terms of revenue during 2018-2027.

