Phillies’ Bryce Harper is ejected after charging into the Rockies’ dugout

Bryce Harper, Jake Bird Phillies, Rockies clear benchers Bryce Harper and Jake Bird are at the center of a bench-clearing altercation between the Phillies and Rockies that led to both being ejected.

Denver — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected from an altercation that destroyed both teams’ benches and bullpens after charging into the Rockies dugout following the top of the seventh inning in Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Colorado.

Harper responded to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped his hands against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout.

Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, then Phillies third-base coach Dusty Wathan blocked the two-time NL MVP from entering a group of players and coaches gathered near the first-base line.

The bird was also ejected. Harper, who returned to the NL champion Phillies on May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the game.

Phillies manager Rob Thompson was ejected earlier in the inning after arguing with plate umpire Ryan Wills over a third strike against Kyle Schwarber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.