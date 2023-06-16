Pete Davidson pleads guilty to careless driving after Beverly Hills car crash

Pete Davidson attends the premiere of “Pubkiss” at The Apollo Theater on April 27, 2023 in New York City.





CNN

—



Actor and comedian Pete Davidson He has been charged with reckless driving in a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has learned.

Greg Riesling, assistant chief of media relations for the LA County District Attorney’s Office, said Davidson was charged with reckless driving. His trial is scheduled for July 27.

“We believe Mr. Davidson was driving recklessly and as a result he was involved in a serious collision inside the home,” Rislong said. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured as a result of the collision. We know that careless driving can have disastrous consequences.

The March 4 incident It happened around 11 p.m., when Davidson’s vehicle was driving down a residential street and hit a fire hydrant and a house.

CNN has reached out to Davidson representatives for comment.

“By 2022, traffic deaths in Los Angeles will reach a 20-year high,” Riesling shared Friday. “This is an alarming trend that we cannot afford to ignore. As a result, it is vital that we take all allegations of careless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.