Pentagon to publish criticism of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Pentagon is sending Congress its action reports on the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Abe Gate attack on Kabul airport. 13 US service members were killed.

The Defense Department will make the classified reports available to Congress electronically, so members will be able to log into the digital portal and access it on Thursday.

There will also be an unclassified summary that the White House will release separately.

Several federal agencies have conducted reviews following the chaotic and bloody withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Their release was originally targeted for the one-year anniversary of the dragnet, but was delayed as agencies completed their work.

Following the US withdrawal in August 2021, the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban quickly returned to power.

A blast outside Kabul International Airport’s Abbey Gate killed 13 US service members — 11 Marines, 1 soldier and 1 sailor — and approximately 170 Afghans.

President Joe Biden ordered reviews to determine what went wrong.

We will take care of every aspect from top to bottom, he said.

After taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans also began looking into Afghanistan withdrawal, requesting documents and communications as part of their investigation.

