Pence will not face charges in the classified documents investigation

The Justice Department declined to pursue charges against former Vice President Mike Pence in an investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Indiana home, it told him in a brief letter Thursday night, according to three people familiar with the situation.

63 year old Mr. The news that the lawsuit would be settled came days before Pence announced his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in Iowa.

Mr. A person who read the letter said it was written to Pence’s lawyer. Based on the results of that investigation, “no criminal charges will be sought,” the person said.

The decision served as a reminder of a conspiracy of enormous consequence that remains unresolved as the 2024 election season gets underway.