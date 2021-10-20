Parkland shooter addresses court as he pleads guilty

(PARKLAND, Fla.) – Nikolas Cruz confessed Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of endeavored first-degree murder for killing 17 and harming 17 others in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

Cruz answered “blameworthy” when Judge Elizabeth Scherer asked how he needed to supplication to the killing or injuring of every casualty. Guardians of the killed understudies watched from the court and cleared detaches from their eyes.

Cruz said in court, “I’m exceptionally upset for what I did and I need to live with it consistently. … It brings me bad dreams and I can’t live with myself some of the time.”

Cruz said he accepts the casualties ought to be the ones to choose whether he gets capital punishment.

A jury will choose if Cruz, 23, will get capital punishment or life in jail.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Cruz, then, at that point, 19, gunned down 14 understudies and three staff individuals at his previous school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He was arrested that day.

Manuel Oliver, father of 17-year-old casualty Joaquin Oliver, told ABC News Live Friday, “I can hardly wait for this to be finished so I can continue on, basically without the heaviness of not realizing what will happen to this individual.”

Last week Cruz conceded to charges in association with his assault on a prison monitor in 2018.

Jury determination for the punishment stage will start on Jan. 4.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. Protected by copyright law.