Packers president says Aaron Rodgers return top option

Packers president Mark Murphy discusses what's next for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

Green Bay, Wis. — it sure sounds like it The Green Bay Packers want to move on from Aaron Rodgers and begin the Jordan Love era immediately.

While Packers president Mark Murphy hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Rodgers returning as the team’s starting quarterback, he’s not the organization’s first choice, Murphy said Friday during an interview at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament. It takes place across the street from Lambeau Field at the Resch Center Arena.

“I mean, if things don’t work out the way we want them to, yes,” Murphy said when asked if there was a scenario in which Rodgers could return on the WIAA broadcast. “He’s obviously a great player and a four-time MVP, but I think it’s trying to figure out what he wants and what we want, and we can see a win-win situation.”

Murphy confirmed the Packers gave Rodgers and the New York Jets permission to talk, which they did earlier this week when a Jets team met with Rodgers in California.

“We gave them permission, but I can’t get into the details,” Murphy said. “We hope we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron, but for us as well.”

Then Murphy told Green Bay’s ABC affiliate WBAY Allowing Rodgers and the Jets to meet “was done to help Aaron and the Packers achieve what they wanted, and hopefully be kind of a win-win for both sides.”

In that interview, he referred to Rodgers’ career in the past.

“Very few players play for the same team, obviously Brett had a great career, Aaron had a great career here,” Murphy told WBAY. “No matter what happens, Aaron’s going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’s going to be in our Hall of Fame, and we’re going to bring him back and retire his number. But that’s one of the things you go through. As a team. Again, we want to try to achieve the best for Aaron and for us.”

Murphy presided over the 2008 trade of Jets quarterback Brett Favre to the Packers, paving the way for Rodgers to take over. He signed off on then-general manager Ted Thompson’s decision to trade Favre, and should theoretically do so before current GM Brian Gudkunst finalizes a deal.

Murphy reiterated that the Packers hope to reach a settlement before Wednesday, the start of NFL free agency.

The Packers appear ready to turn things around for Love, a 2020 first-round draft pick who spent the past three seasons as Rodgers’ backup.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Murphy said. “We developed him. A lot of credit goes to our coaches and Jordan. But we think he’s ready.”