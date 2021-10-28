Over 300,000 Still Without Power After Nor’easter Hits Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of thousands of organizations and homes are still without power in Massachusetts after an incredible nor’easter cut down trees and wires, and for certain individuals the rebuilding could require days.

Generally a large portion of 1,000,000 homes and organizations lost force at one point Wednesday as solid breezes from the nor’easter hit eastern Massachusetts. The blackouts hit a high of approximately 499,000 by early in the day and gradually started to decrease.

As indicated by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the quantity of clients right now without power was 320,381 as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The hardest hit regions were on the South Shore, Cape Cod and Cape Ann.

Photographs: October Nor’easter Damage

A few networks were left totally in obscurity with blackouts coming to 100% there. You can see the rundown here. (click the Data tab).

In case you are outside, consistently keep away from brought down electrical cables and use generators outside away from structures.