Nova Scotia Floods: 3 Months’ worth of rain at once causes evacuations and at least 4 people missing

A truck was abandoned in flood waters following a heavy rain event in Halifax on Saturday.





CNN

—



Three months of rain have left the Canadian province of Nova Scotia inundated since Friday night, flooding streets, forcing evacuations and leaving at least four people missing — including two children.

across a province Emergency Halifax Regional Municipality and neighboring East Hants, West Hants, Lunenburg and Queens have been notified.

“We’ve had biblical amounts of rain overnight and during the day,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said Saturday.

Prime Minister Tim Houston told a press conference on Saturday that the two missing children were passengers in a vehicle that went under water in West Hants. Three other people in the car with them fled.

In a separate incident, Houston said a teenager and a man were missing after a vehicle submerged in water in the West Hants area, while two other passengers in the same vehicle were rescued.

Officials have not released the names and ages of the four as the search for them continues.

“I can’t stop thinking about these families and these four people,” Houston said. “I want them to know that everything that can be done is being done. I know the entire province is praying with me for their safe return.

Houston warned that conditions in the area remain dangerous and asked community members to suspend joining the search for the missing.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press/AP A man wearing chest waders walks past abandoned cars in floodwaters in a mall parking lot in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Northern and eastern Nova Scotia are expected to see the most rain Saturday night, while central, western and southern regions will see less rain, officials said.

Houston said the province received 250 millimeters of rain in one day.

“We got three months of rain in less than 24 hours,” he said. “It came fast and it came furiously.”

Much of central Nova Scotia saw severe flooding that flooded roads, forced water rescues and caused “significant” property damage Saturday, Houston said. Storms damaged bridges and highways.

state of emergency Officials said the declaration was meant to restrict travel in heavily affected areas, allow the shipment of assets and facilitate the restoration of damaged infrastructure.

“We have a terrible situation in this province. “We had significant rainfall overnight that caused extensive flood damage,” Houston said. “The state of emergency allows us to respond quickly when there are calls for more resources.”

About 750 were ordered More than 400 homes in Lunenburg were evacuated overnight, officials said Saturday, in the Halifax area.

In East Hants, residents were stranded after a bridge collapsed, and “about several hundred people are staying there and they’re self-sufficient,” East Hants emergency management coordinator Kelly Ash said.

As local and federal agencies continue to use resources to repair damaged bridges, highways and property, officials say any improvements will be days before the water level recedes.

“Once again, our community faces the brute force and unpredictability of nature and a changing climate,” said Mayor Savage.

“It’s an unusual event that I know follows on the heels of wildfires even so long ago. Hurricane Fiona Last autumn.” added the mayor.

Some communities in the Halifax area are still recovering from it Large wildlife It began in late May, leading to evacuation orders for about 16,400 residents and the destruction of 151 homes, according to CNN’s Canadian partner. CBC reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered support to Nova Scotia residents A post on Twitter “We are providing resources to assist evacuations – and we are prepared to provide additional federal resources as needed. Please stay safe, everyone,” he said Saturday afternoon.

Trudeau spoke to Houston on Saturday and emphasized federal and local cooperation in search and rescue efforts, Trudeau’s office said in a news release.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting Nova Scotians in the days and weeks ahead as they respond to the flooding,” the statement said. “He also acknowledged the strength of Nova Scotians, who come together in tough times and show each other.”