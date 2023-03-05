Norfolk Southern derailed in Springfield, Ohio; The railway company said there were no dangerous goods on board

Nearby residents were asked to stay put after a Norfolk Southern train derailed near a freeway in the Springfield, Ohio area on Saturday.

Norfolk Southern confirmed in a statement to CBS News that 20 cars of the 212-car train derailed. The railway company said there were no hazardous materials on board the train and there were no injuries.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency said residents within 1,000 feet of the derailment were asked to shelter in “an abundance of caution.” The derailment occurred near State Route 41.

Clark County said more than 1,500 residents were without power due to the derailment.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Tweeted On Saturday night, he was notified by Federal Railroad Administration employees of the derailment and spoke to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

“No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are on the way,” Buttigieg said.

A tweet, In addition to speaking with Boutique, DeWine said he also received a phone call from President Biden. “We do not believe that hazardous materials were involved,” Devine reiterated. He said several government agencies were at the scene.

On 3 February, a Norfolk Southern train carrying dangerous goods Derailed In a fire in Ohio, East Palestine. Of the 38 derailed cars, 10 contained hazardous materials. Hundreds of residents were evacuated and crews later conducted a controlled release of toxic chemicals. Vinyl chlorideRisk of explosion due to derailment.

State and federal officials have faced significant criticism over their response to the East Palestine incident Concerned locals Contamination in the area can pose significant long-term health risks. Buttikiek was also criticized for not visiting East Palestine Up to three weeks After the derailment.

The Environmental Protection Agency has so far said air quality in East Palestine remains stable In safe conditions. However, on Thursday the EPA said it had ordered Norfolk Southern Conduct dioxin tests At the derailment site, if those dioxin levels are found to be at unsafe levels, it is will order An instant cleanup.

Springfield is about 200 miles southwest of East Palestine.