No reason for the ECB to increase rates by end of next year, Villeroy says

Oct 19 (Reuters) – The European Commission spread out its choices – going from lawful activity to retaining reserves – for a reaction to a Polish court deciding that scrutinized the incomparability of EU law, focusing on that move should be made to ensure the alliance’s normal qualities.

“The European Commission is, right now, cautiously surveying this judgment,” the European Union’s chief president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday.

“However, I would already be able to tell you: I am profoundly concerned,” she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg in front of a discourse to the get together by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“This decision raises doubt about the establishments of the European Union. It is an immediate test to the solidarity of the European lawful request.”

She said a first choice is supposed encroachments, where the European Commission legitimately difficulties the judgment by the Polish Constitutional Court.

Another choice is a contingency instrument and other monetary apparatuses whereby assets from the EU’s financial plan and its post-pandemic recuperation asset would be retained from Poland.

“This is European citizens’ cash. What’s more, if our Union is contributing like never before to propel our aggregate recuperation, we should ensure the Union financial plan against breaks of law and order,” von der Leyen said.

She said a third choice is the use of Article 7 of the EU’s arrangements under which privileges of part states – remembering the option to decide in favor of EU choices – can be suspended in light of the fact that they have penetrated fundamental beliefs of the alliance.

“The Polish Constitutional Court that today has projected questions on the legitimacy of our Treaty is the very court that under Article 7 we consider not to be autonomous and genuine,” she said. “This comes in numerous ways round trip.”

Revealing by John Chalmers