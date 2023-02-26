Newspapers Abandon ‘Dilbert’ Comic After Creator’s Outcry About Black ‘Hate Groups’

Hundreds of newspapers across the country will stop running a “Dilbert” comic strip after its creator said in a YouTube livestream that black people are a “hateful group” and that white people should “get the hell away” from them.

The creator, Scott Adams, was behind the widely syndicated comic strip mocking office culture, and was widely condemned for his comments by the newspapers that printed his work over the years.

The USA TODAY network, which publishes more than 200 newspapers, said it will no longer publish the ‘Dilbert’ comic due to its creator’s latest discriminatory comments.

The Los Angeles Times said on Saturday it was suspending publication of the comic strip because of his racist comments. Chris Quinn, Editor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mr. Adams engaged in a “racist rant” that prompted the newspaper to drop “Dilbert.”