More than 900,000 power outages reported in winter storms across the country, and snow, ice and blizzard conditions to come

(CNN) Brutal winter storms are expected to deliver Snow, blizzard conditions or icing As part of the multi-day event, roads have already been closed and many power outages have been reported across parts of the US from California to the Northeast on Thursday — even in the Southeast. Abnormally high temperatures.

More than 60 million people were under winter weather warnings Thursday morning from west to the Northern Plains, Great Lakes region and New York and New England. This is part of the storm that has already passed Over 900,000 Homes and businesses without power, mainly in Michigan — were partially affected Freezing rain and snow It is damaged Utility lines and trees — and other parts of the Midwest, according to the tracker PowerOutage.us.

Heavy snow has already hit some of these areas over the past two days — by early Thursday, parts of southern Wyoming had more than 40 inches; up to 32 inches in northwestern Montana; and generally 3-6 inches across Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Search and rescue operations were underway in several counties in Wyoming Wednesday evening to rescue motorists stuck in heavy snow, the State Highway Patrol said. said.

In Minnesota, where 3-7 inches of rain fell locally early Thursday, more than 160 vehicle accidents were reported and dozens of cars left the roadway Wednesday, a Minnesota State Patrol spokesman said. Lieutenant Gordon Shank He said in a series of tweets.

In Wisconsin — snow from Tuesday in the north and freezing rain Wednesday in the south — Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide power emergency Wednesday, which he said would “allow for quick and efficient restoration of any power outage.” across the state,” his office said in a press release.

Dangerous travel conditions are expected to continue in many of these areas on Thursday. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour could hit parts of the West, Northern Plains and Great Lakes, and winds of 40 to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said. The combination could have “significant impacts including major disruptions to travel, infrastructure, livestock and recreation”. said.

Parts of the upper Midwest and Northeast could see an additional 6 to 12 inches of snow through Thursday, with locally heavy amounts, service. said.

And a Blizzard warning Thursday morning extended from central Iowa to the Wisconsin-Illinois line and through southern Michigan — with freezing rain threatening snow accumulations that will make morning travel “nearly impossible” in places. said.

Police and emergency workers try to free vehicles from snow on Mountain View Parkway in Lehigh, Utah on February 22, 2023.

To the west, in an extremely rare event, California’s Los Angeles and Ventura counties will remain under a blizzard warning from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon, the weather service said. This is the first blizzard warning issued by the Weather Service’s Los Angeles office since 1989.

According to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, “almost the entire population (of California) could see snow from some places later this week if you look in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, the Southeast will see unusually high temperatures on Thursday — 30 to 40 degrees above normal — after A daily record high of over 30 On Wednesday, the Appalachians and parts of the lower Midwest were recorded there. More than 80 such records could be broken on Thursday.

A warring winter storm and southern heat wave created a 100-degree temperature difference between the northern and southern Rockies. Earlier this week.

Coastal storms cause disturbances

Treacherous winter storm conditions across large parts of the western and northern United States have caused major disruptions to daily life in some areas, prompting local authorities to issue warnings against hitting the roads.

More than 680 scheduled flights into, in or out of the United States were canceled Thursday, according to the monitoring site. FlightAware. This follows the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights on Wednesday.

Snowfall totals have reached dozens of inches in some cities since the storm began Monday evening, including 48 inches in Battle Lake, Wyoming, 32 inches in Dupuis, Montana, and 29 inches in Park City, Utah.

Areas of California that rarely see snow could receive significant snowfall starting Thursday as heavy rain and mountain snow begin to form in parts of the state, the weather service said. said. Additionally, flood watches have been issued for low-lying areas, including Los Angeles.

The hazardous conditions have led to the implementation of protective measures in several states.

• Wisconsin airport closed early: Green Bay International Airport canceled the remainder of its daily flights Wednesday evening and most of its flights Thursday morning.

• Road closures in several states: Dangerous conditions prompted highway closures Wednesday in several states, including South Dakota, Wyoming, Arizona, North Dakota and Minnesota.

• Main Government Offices Closed: Gov. Janet Mills announced that state offices will be closed Thursday as the storm “is expected to bring significant snowfall to much of the state.”

A Southwest Airlines flight before takeoff at a foggy Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday.

Unusually warm across the Southeast

After Wednesday brings more than normal wintry winds across the southeast, Thursday will provide some.

Dozens of records are expected from Ohio to Florida on Thursday. Highs could be 35 degrees above normal in parts of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley.

Dozens of record daily highs were reached or tied Wednesday, including 98 degrees in McAllen, Texas, and 87 degrees in Naples, Florida. Atlanta, Georgia, set a record for February with 81 degrees, which is the city’s usual average high for mid-May.

Over the weekend, more than 100 records are possible from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

The region experienced severe storms across the Mississippi River Valley on Wednesday, with more than 30 storms reported across the region.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated which city reached 87 degrees Wednesday. It was Naples, Florida.