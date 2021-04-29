Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market in U.S. and Germany is set to expand at a rapid pace of around 12% and 13%, respectively, through 2030

The global modular cleanroom solutions market is set to experience rapid growth at a CAGR over 10% from 2020 to 2030. Over the past years, the market has expanded at a healthy rate of 8.5%, owing to elevated demand from the pharmaceuticals and semiconductor industry. Furthermore, advancements in cleanroom construction and adoption of IoT-based HVAC systems have augmented demand. Over the next ten years, widespread demand for customizable modular cleanrooms by leveraging best manufacturing practices to come up with flamboyant products will complement market growth. Also, miniaturization of chips and devices in the semiconductor industry is predicted to drive demand for modular cleanroom solutions in the years ahead. As such, coming up with novel products with enhanced customization will stand manufacturers in good stead.

With continuous increase in R&D spending pertaining to exuberant manufacturing cluster development in sectors such as healthcare and electronics, there has been remunerative intensification in demand for modular cleanroom solutions across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market Study

The global modular cleanroom solutions market is anticipated to add 2.6X value by 2030.

Demand was hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with -3.7% growth in 2020. However, 2021 will witness growth at the rate of nearly 10%.

The use of modular cleanroom solutions for IV rooms is predicted to grow at the highest rate of 11.3%.

North America is a dominant market with a value of US$ 74.7 Mn in 2019, and is set to balloon at a vigorous CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical modular cleanroom solutions are set observe a brisk growth rate of 11%, while semiconductor use is projected to add 2.6X times its value over the forecast period.

Regions such as East Asia and South Asia & Oceania are projected to witness high growth at 11% and 12% CAGRS, respectively, owing to increasing demand for modular cleanrooms in the manufacturing clusters of these regions.

The market is the U.S. and Germany is set to expand at a rapid pace of around 12% and 13%, respectively, through 2030.

“Reengineering product portfolio of modular cleanroom solutions is a key driver for market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Portfolio Expansion & Addition of Innovative Products by Key Players

Key players such as G-Con Manufacturing Inc. and AES Clean Technology are pivoting their focus on product launches, and in 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, launched several products to cope up with the rising need for advanced solutions. With G-Con Manufacturing Inc. launching its mobile POD technology, it provides ample opportunity for already established players in the market to further enhance their portfolio of offerings for mobile POD.

More Valuable Insights on Modular Cleanroom Solutions Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global modular cleanroom solutions market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (hardwall and softwall), offering (standard and customized), use case (storage rooms, fab labs, CMM rooms, gown rooms, IV rooms, meteorology labs, and others), and end use (semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

