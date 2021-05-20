Middle East and Africa smart fertility tracker market is expected to be dominated by the wealthy gulf economies

Smart fertility tracker is a device that helps predict the ovulation time based on physiological parameters of fertility such as the basal body temperature. Females get pregnant only during 6 days of ovulation, which provides a narrow fertility window. Smart fertility trackers help in managing pregnancy by predicting the start and end of these days.

The rising incidence of pregnancy-related problems, timing issues between partners wanting a child owing to rise in risk factors such as busy life and career are among key drivers of the smart fertility tracker market. The liberalization of women from the burden of birth control by using contraceptives is a strong psychological driver of the market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1306

Smart fertility trackers solve the risk of manual fertility charting method (rhythm method), which is notoriously ineffective to prevent unwanted pregnancy. Smart fertility trackers enable both partners to engage in sex and prevent pregnancy without the side effects of hormone-based birth control pills.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing capabilities as well as adoption of smart wearables, coupled with the availability of technologically advanced biosensors connected to smart devices that simplify recording, storing and analysing data, are some of the critical technical drivers of the market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1306

The desire and potential demand for fertility trackers can be gauged from the fact that they represent the second most frequently downloaded type of health apps from the Apple Store after activity trackers. The advancement of non-invasive, affordable and user-friendly Photoplethysmography (PPG) technology to measure the pulse rate is driving product development.

However, concerns regarding the effectiveness of fertility trackers are among prominent factors restraining the market. A few studies have indicated that if practiced perfectly, fertility trackers can be as effective as the pill for preventing pregnancy. For example, a study conducted in 2007 by German scientists and published in Oxford Human Reproduction journal calculated a failure rate of only 0.6% for fertility trackers. However, there is lack of accurate scientific validation, which is hampering market growth. The difficulties in accurately interpreting physiological signals that vary by a large magnitude between women is another factor hampering the adoption of smart fertility trackers. Moreover, due to scepticism, only a few doctors prescribe fertility trackers as a form of contraception.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Segmentation

The global smart fertility tracker market is segmented based on utility, physiological parameters, distribution channel and region.

Based on utility, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:

Wearable

Non-Wearable

Based on physiological parameters, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:

Temperature

Pulse rate and Respiration rate

Sleep

Others

Based on distribution channel, the global smart fertility tracker market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5413/prepackaged-medical-kits-and-trays-market

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5418/cables-and-leads-for-medical-equipment-market

Coatings for Medical Devices Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5421/coatings-for-medical-devices-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/29/1892912/0/en/Dental-Anesthetics-Sales-Will-Witness-a-Promising-Leap-as-Dental-Tourism-Continues-to-Proliferate-Says-Fact-MR.html

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Overview

The global market for smart fertility trackers is highly consolidated with a handful players dominating the scene owing to the nascent stage of market and the high technological intensity of these devices. The developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India and China, represent an enormous revenue opportunity in Smart Fertility Tracker market. China has emerged as a large and cheap base for electronics manufacturing, which is expected to boost the market. Online distribution and ecommerce segments of Smart Fertility Tracker market are expected to drive distribution efficiency, which will be hastened by the emergence of self-educated customers. Technology gains from product development represent the largest value proposition over cost. Product development is another attractive strategy followed by several companies.

For example, the Ava smart fertility tracker bracelet collects data on nine different physiological parameters, which boosts its accuracy and it scores largely over other trackers that track only a single parameter. Ava’s advanced algorithm detects a fertile window, physiological stress levels, sleep quality and other parameters while syncing it automatically into its app for analysis. Ava smart fertility tracker bracelet even predicts when the fertile window ends.

Smart Fertility Tracker Market: Regional Outlook

The global smart fertility tracker market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated by the U.S. accounts for the largest share of the global smart fertility tracker market owing to the concentration of key market players, high awareness and faster uptake of latest technologies. The Europe smart fertility tracker market is expected to be led by Germany, France and the U.K. The advanced medical devices industry of Germany is a significant driver of the European market.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan smart f

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at– https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1306/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583