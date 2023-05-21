Michigan running back Shemy Schembechler has resigned amid scrutiny over social media posts

Shemy Schembechler, the son of legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler and the program’s newly hired assistant director, resigned Saturday after an investigation into defamatory social media posts that appeared on his Twitter feed.

Shemi, a longtime NFL scout for the Raiders, likes political posts with offensive and racist content. His Twitter account has since been disabled.

“Effective this afternoon, Shemi Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan football,” coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel said in a joint statement. “We recognize that some of the comments and likes on social media have caused concern and pain to individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully engaged in a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes are welcome, and where we fully support the university and athletics department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Shemi’s resignation is the latest controversy surrounding the legacy of Bo Schembechler, who coached the Wolverines to 13 Big Ten championships from 1969 to 1989. Shemi and other members of the Schembechler family supported Poe, who died in 2006 when allegations of sexual abuse surfaced. Longtime group physician Robert Anderson was involved.

Michigan’s football facility bears the Schembechler name and a statue of Bo Schembechler stands outside.

Shemi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Photo: Scott W. Grau / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)