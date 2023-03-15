Michael Cohen testified again before the grand jury investigating the hush money scheme

(CNN) Former President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, testified before a New York grand jury Wednesday afternoon. Inquiry into money laundering Made for adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“It’s not a question of justification. It’s not a question, as I’ve said before, of revenge … My position is that at the end of the day, Donald Trump has to take responsibility for his bad actions. That’s really what the facts come out of,” Cohen told reporters after concluding his testimony.

Cohen testified for “two hours” on Wednesday, following about three hours of testimony on Monday, according to his attorney, Lanny Davis. When he appeared to testify earlier Wednesday, Cohen told reporters he was “hopefully” it would be the last time he appeared before a grand jury.

Testimony from Trump’s one-time fixer Prosecutors called the former president to testify at the trial last week as the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s investigation reached a critical juncture. The subpoena represents a clear sign that prosecutors are deciding whether to take the unprecedented step of indicting the former president, as potential defendants in New York must be notified by law and invited to appear before a grand jury that weighs charges.

Cohen was a key partner in the hush money scheme. He facilitated the payment days before the 2016 presidential election and was reimbursed by the Trump Organization for advancing the money to Daniels. Cohen pleaded guilty to nine federal charges, including campaign finance violations, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is investigating Trump’s role in the payments. Trump has denied wrongdoing and the affair with Daniels.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacobina, told CNN the former president will not appear before a grand jury.

Daniels meets with lawyers

Meanwhile, Daniels met with prosecutors at the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Wednesday. Tweet Sent by his lawyer.

“Stormy answered questions and agreed to make himself available as a witness, or for further investigation if necessary,” said his attorney, Clark Brewster.

This story has been updated with additional details.