Trump said: “Meghan needs to win first before she can talk! Get the job done!”

However, Rapinoe was unmoved. In the fifth minute of that match against France, he scored a free kick and ran to the corner of the pitch, arms outstretched and engulfed in applause by the fans. Sporting hair dyed purple and often changing color with the season, he scored again in the second half to send the team into the semi-finals with a 2–1 victory. The Americans won that world title, their second in a row.

Rapinoe was amazing on the field in 2019. She won the Ballon d’Or as the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year. Her six goals in that World Cup helped her win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

“He’s a great player, he’s done so much for this program, so much for football in general,” said Alex Morgan, Robineau’s longtime teammate. “I’m really excited that she’s going to hit the ground running.”

He added: “Now we have to beat the whole damn thing.”

Rapinoe said his body still holds up after all these years, but he’s especially grateful to be on “a little borrowed time.” Like most elite athletes who have been around for nearly two decades, he has struggled with injuries.

This season, Robinho has been dealing with an ankle injury and he missed two national team friendlies against Ireland in April due to a calf injury. Even if he’s less than 100 percent, his leadership will be crucial for a relatively inexperienced U.S. team with 14 World Cup players on the 23-man roster. Many of them idolized Rabino when they were growing up, and still do.