Madonna was hospitalized with a bacterial infection and postponed the tour

Madonna spent several days in intensive care after contracting a severe bacterial infection on Saturday. Her manager said in a statement that she is postponing her world tour, which was set to begin next month. Singer Guy Osiary remains under medical supervision said on Instagram, but is expected to make a full recovery. “We will share more details with you soon, including the new start date and rescheduled performances for the tour,” he said.

Madonna’s representatives, including Oseary, could not immediately comment on the seriousness of her condition or whether she was awake and responsive.

His celebratory tour, announced in a Video In January, Amy Schumer, Jack Black and Lil Wayne starred Starting in Vancouver On July 15, the concerts are scheduled to extend into next year. The The tour was arranged to include stops in Seattle, New York, DC, Mexico City and London.

Madonna, 64, said: “I don’t take any of this for granted. said A few days after announcing his tour. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

The pop star has had several health incidents over the years, including a horse riding accident in 2005. 2009. In 2020, she is declared Because of her cartilage loss, she will undergo regenerative therapy several months later Abruptly cancelled A show in Lisbon, to say She “must listen to my body and rest.”