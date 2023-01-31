Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams dies at 75

But she was called Shirley.

“He’s kind of a confident, kind, reserved, temperamental, fun-loving person,” Ms Williams said. Once she said about her character. He added that while Shirley’s desires were not overtly portrayed on screen, both Laverne and Shirley strived for the comforts of modern life.

“That’s the tragedy of those characters for me,” Ms. Williams added. “If that doesn’t happen, where are we? That’s kind of my life.”

Born on August 22, 1947 in Van Nuys, California, in the San Fernando Valley area of ​​Los Angeles, Cynthia Jane Williams became interested in acting during high school and attended Los Angeles City College, where she majored in theater arts. , according to biographies provided by Mrs. Kranis. “I was what you might call a ‘valley girl,'” Ms. Williams wrote in her 2015 memoir, “Shirley, I Jest! A Storyteller’s Life.”

She worked in A House of Pancakesas well as at the Whiskey a Go Go nightclub in Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ms. Williams starred in deodorant and commercials SunglassesSome of them were not broadcast, he said In an interview With the Television Academy. Her early television roles included episodes of “Room 222,” “The Nanny and the Professor” and “Love, American Style.”

“I always played the lead’s best friend,” he said.

Later, Ms. Williams, known for her seemingly guileless American sweetheart presence, turned that expectation inside out with an exceptionally sly performance in “The Conversation.” In the film, the viewer puts her words together from a secretly recorded conversation, expecting her to be a helpless victim, not in control of her own destiny as she really is. More dramatic roles could have followed, but instead he turned to situation comedy.

Mrs. Williams and Mrs. Marshall were Mr. were partners in Zoetrope, a production company founded by Coppola, where they were working on a prospective TV spoof for the bicentennial, when Ms. Marshall’s brother, Gary Marshall, asked the two women if they wanted to. Fonzie (Henry Winkler) and Richie (Ron Howard) guest star on “Happy Days” as easy dates. Fonzie claimed Laverne for himself, while Shirley remained for Richie, her “American Graffiti” co-star who played her boyfriend in the film, Mr. Reunited Mrs. Williams with Howard.