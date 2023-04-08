LA Pursuit – Driver ditches pickup for SUV on NBC Los Angeles

A driver in a damaged pickup ditched the vehicle and got into an SUV Friday during a two-hour chase through streets and freeways near LAX and several South Los Angeles communities.

Officials said the driver was being sought in connection with the attempted murder. Details of the crime were not immediately available.

The chase began around noon in the area of ​​99th Street and Avalon Boulevard in South Los Angeles and eventually entered Westchester. A pickup with at least one shredded tire overturned cars at an intersection near the airport.

The pickup came out from under an overpass, and after a block, the driver got out of the pickup and got into the back of an SUV parked on the street. The SUV then took off with the driver on the back seat.

Two others exited the pickup but did not enter the SUV.

The chase continued with a line of patrol SUVs through several South Los Angeles communities. At one point, the rear tire of the SUV was damaged.

The chase ended in a West Carson neighborhood with at least one person in custody. It was not immediately known if the man was an attempted murder suspect.