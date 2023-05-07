King Charles’ coronation live rebroadcast: how to watch TV coverage now in the US, schedule of events

London — did not set the alarm for Coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla?

no worry! ABC News rebroadcasts five hours of coverage from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This page makes replays of special coverage available to stream on our digital platforms, including mobile apps, social platforms and over-the-top (OTT) services.

Take a closer look at an event that took place 70 years ago When Charles’ mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned.

Charles and Camilla’s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Cameras are allowed inside Westminster Abbey, so you can get a chance to see the biggest moments of the day, from the coronation service to the procession through London and Charles’ first wave as king from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Viewers at home will catch a glimpse of special guests — including First Lady Jill Biden — and attend the coronation. All the best fashion.

Check out the coronation day schedule below and see history!

King Charles III is the current monarch of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth territories. Jonathan Brady – WPA Poole/Getty Images

Coronation Table of Events

Around 5:30 am ET: Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace and travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach built for Elizabeth in 2012. The procession will take Charles and Camilla down the Mall and around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to the vast sanctuary. and, finally, to the sanctuary of Westminster Abbey.

6 a.m. ET: The May 6 coronation service will begin at 11 a.m. local time, 6 a.m. ET, and is expected to last about 90 minutes. During the ceremony, Charles will sign a pledge to serve the people and will be crowned with the St. Edward’s Crown, the particular crown the monarch always wears. Camila will be Crowned with Queen Mary’s crown. At the end of the service, Charles will replace his crown with the Imperial State Crown or Crown of State.

At approximately 7:30 am ET: Charles and Camilla will leave Westminster Abbey in procession to Buckingham Palace. The procession, known as the Coronation Procession, will follow the same route they took the day before, but will be larger in scale and will include armed forces from across the UK and Commonwealth.

Charles and Camilla will travel in the procession in the Gold State Coach, which has been used at every coronation since 1831. The coach was last used on Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

At approximately 8 a.m. ET: At the end of the procession, Charles and Camilla will receive a royal salute and three cheers from members of the armed forces. They will then appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where they will give the public their first balcony wave as King and Queen.

Coronation weekend — which includes a bank holiday in England on Monday May 8 — will include celebrations across the country.

Buckingham Palace is encouraging people to host large coronation lunches to celebrate together throughout the weekend.

On Sunday night, a coronation concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli and others will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

On Monday, the palace encourages people to volunteer in their communities.

ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report.