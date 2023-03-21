Keanu Reeves – Lance Reddick Remembered at Variety’s ‘John Wick 4’ Premiere

Dimitrios Kampuris/Getty Images | Amy Sussman/Getty Images | Dimitrios Kampouris/Getty Images

Monday evening’s Los Angeles premiere for “John Wick: Chapter 4” was a celebratory, but somber occasion, with star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski paying tribute to the late Lance Reddick, who played Sharon in all four “John Wick” films. Pictures before his sudden death on Friday. He is 60 years old.

Upon arriving at the TCL Chinese Theater, attendees of the Los Angeles premiere were given blue ribbon pins to wear in honor of Reddick. Blue was the favorite color of the late actor.

“Lance was a people person, a special artist, a man of grace and dignity,” Reeves said on the carpet. “Every time he stepped on set, it was really special to see the passion he had for his work. He was so easy to work with.”

“It’s not just a memory. It’s not just a day. It’s a partnership. Lance was in my life for almost 10 years,” Stahelski said. Variety. “Even though we’ve done it in four films, we’ve worked on other things together. I’m happy and proud to have spent so much time with him. We’re going to miss him.

After introductions by Reeves and Stahelski, the screening began. Reddick’s first appearance on screen at the beginning of the film received a standing ovation from the audience.

Although series newcomer Hiroyuki Sanada didn’t share any scenes with Reddick’s Charon in “Chapter 4,” the Japanese actor has been a fan for nearly a decade, following previous entries.

“His role was considered one of my favorite,” Sanada shared. “I got to see him earlier this month during Janakat. I know he is a great actor but I realized how he is a good person and a great person. So I was shocked. I still can’t believe it. I hope people can enjoy his performance in this film and not forget him.

“One of the greatest things about Lance is that we became friends after the first movie. It’s been about a decade,” shared series creator Derek Kolstad, shedding a few tears. “He’s a great actor, but he’s also a great person. He was a kind man, a gentleman. He wore his heart on his sleeve.

“Heart breaking. A few days ago, we were all in Austin at SXSW and Chad called me,” said Joe Drake, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “He’s a great humanitarian. Last year, we talked about how much he enjoyed being a part of this. It’s very sad.”

News of Reddick’s death shocked Hollywood, with tributes from his former co-stars and his friends and fans on shows like “The Wire.” Reeves, Stahelski and Shamir Anderson were in Toronto for the film’s Canadian premiere when the news broke Friday afternoon.

“I want to say something about a great man and a great artist, a good friend who was a part of our family. Lance Reddick passed away today,” Stahelski told the crowd, choking up briefly as Anderson put a hand on his shoulder to comfort him. “So you can meet him on screen.” . He is a great part of the family and I hope you enjoy the performance.

Both Stahelski and Reeves released a joint statement dedicating “John Wick: Chapter 4” to Reddick’s “loving memory,” saying, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was a consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers go out to his wife. Stephanie, along with her children, family and friends… we will miss her dearly.”

Redick was expected to appear in the upcoming “John Wick” spinoff, “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas and Ian McShane.

McShane issued a statement Variety After Reddick’s death, “Total shock and disbelief. Lance was a wonderful man and a wonderful colleague. My deepest condolences, peace and love to his wife Stephanie and all of his family.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” hits theaters this Friday.