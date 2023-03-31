Justin Verlander wins over the Marlins as he hits the injured list

In an NL East where the Atlanta Braves are the defending division winners and the Philadelphia Phillies are the defensive pennant winners, the Mets have little margin for error. Eppler pointed out that it was part of Cohen’s plan to build Mets contenders when he took over as owner. Eppler said the team will be able to use free agency “as a luxury rather than a necessity” in the future as the farm system is restructured to adopt a high-spending strategy.

So it’s time to lean on the depth the Mets have accumulated. Tyler McGill, who posted a 5.13 ERA last year, will replace Verlander, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, coming up from Class AAA. David Peterson, who starts the second game for the Mets on Friday, will fill Quintana’s void.

And as a closer, Showalter said he will lean on multiple relievers, but he pointed out that veteran right-hander David Robertson, another off-season addition, is more experienced in that role. With two strikeouts and a flyout, Robertson picked up the save on Thursday.

“I’ve never been a part of a team from start to finish, whether it was a team that won the World Series, a playoff team, or a team that didn’t deal with injuries all season. ” Verlander said. “It seems like it piled up a little bit at the beginning of the season. But maybe we’re letting it all go now.