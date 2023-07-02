July Supermoon: When and How to See the Buck Moon

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news about fascinating discoveries, scientific breakthroughs and more.





First of four Supermoons will rise in 2023July’s lunar display appears brighter in the night sky than any other full moon event this year.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon will rise on Monday, July 3, and reach peak light below the horizon at 7:39 a.m. ET. Local weather conditions permitting, look southeast after sunset to view the celestial event.

“A supermoon is when the moon appears a little bigger in our sky,” says Dr. Shannon Schmoll, director of Michigan State University’s Abrams Planetarium. “Because the moon orbits the Earth, it’s not a perfect circle. Therefore, its orbit has points either slightly closer or slightly further away from Earth.

When the orbit reaches its full moon phase at a point close to Earth, it appears slightly larger and a supermoon occurs, Schmoll explained. The difference in size between a supermoon and a normal full moon is not immediately apparent to the naked eye. The Old Farmer’s Almanac It says the first full moon of the summer will be 224,895.4 miles (361,934 kilometers) from Earth.

The new moon of this month is also known as Pak Chandran. According to the Almanac, July is when the antlers of male deer grow during the annual cycle of shedding and regrowth.

The Buck Moon has many other names from Native American peoples Western Washington University. Names like Hot Moon refer to summer weather, while terms like Raspberry Moon and Ripe Corn Moon refer to the best time to harvest fruits and other crops.

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters July’s Buck Moon is one of four supermoons due to rise in 2023. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon appears about 7% larger.

Full Moons and Super Moons



While most years have 12 full moons, 2023 will have 13 of these lunar events. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, there will be two supermoons in August, including a blue moon that will be the closest moon to Earth this year. The fourth and final supermoon in 2023 will rise on September 29.

So, here are the remaining full moons in 2023 Farmer’s Almanac:

● August 1: Sturgeon Moon

● August 30: Blue Moon

● September 29: Harvest Moon

● October 28: Hunter’s Moon

● November 27: Beaver Moon

● December 26: Cold Moon

Lunar and solar eclipses



People from all over North, Central and South America can watch Annular solar eclipse On October 14. During a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, away from or closer to Earth. The Moon appears smaller than the Sun and surrounded by a Glowing halo.

Viewers should wear eclipse glasses to avoid eye damage.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on October 28. Because the Sun, Earth and Moon are not perfectly aligned, only part of the Moon will go into shadow. This partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, parts of North America and most of South Africa.

Each of the nine remaining meteors expected to peak this year are most visible in areas free of light pollution from dusk to dawn. Here are the ones Peak dates of events:

● South Delta Aquarits: July 30-31

● Alpha Capricornids: July 30-31

● Perseids: August 12-13

● Orionides: October 20-21

● Southern Tarits: November 4-5

● Northern Torrids: November 11-12

● Leonidas: November 17-18

● Geminids: December 13-14

● Ursits: December 21-22