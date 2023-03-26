Jonathan Majors: Creed III actor arrested on assault charges

By Andre Roden-Paul

BBC News

26 March 2023, 15:21 BST Updated 1 minute ago

image source, Good pictures

Creed III actor Jonathan Majors has been arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

The New York Police Department said Mr Majors, who starred alongside Michael B Jordan in the recently released film, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman on Saturday.

“The victim reported to the police that she was assaulted,” a police spokesperson said.

Mr Majors was briefly detained. The 33-year-old actor’s lawyer has denied any wrongdoing.

The NYPD said they were called around 11:14 a.m. local time after receiving a 911 call from an apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea district.

They said the woman was hospitalized with minor head and neck injuries.

He was released from custody by Saturday night, an NYPD spokesman told The Associated Press.

In a statement obtained by the BBC, Mr Majors’ lawyer said the actor was “absolutely innocent” and that the star was the victim of an altercation with a woman he knew.

Priya Chowdhury said: We are quickly gathering evidence and submitting it to the District Collector with the expectation that all charges will be dropped immediately.

“The testimony includes video footage of the vehicle where the episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman denying the allegations.

“All the evidence proves that Mr Majors is completely innocent and did not assault her.”

Mr Majors was arrested just weeks after the actor’s Oscar presentation.

His career took off after breaking through in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco, before starring in the Netflix western The Harder the Fall and the Marvel Comics film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantummania.

Mr. Majors will play Jordan’s opponent in the boxing film Creed III, which was released earlier this month.