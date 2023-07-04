Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo win Nathan’s famous hot dog eating contest

Spectators lined Coney Island Tuesday shoulder-to-shoulder, many sporting headgear that captured the essence of the day: Nathan’s foam hot dog hats or blue caps provided by the Antacid Company.

Then it rained.

Minutes before the start of the men’s division of the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, rain and lightning hit the area, sending fans scrambling for cover or higher ground. Some news reports said the event was canceled; Around 1:30 p.m., security guards broke up the stage and ordered the rest of the audience to leave.

However, the promoters of the event said that no decision had been taken on canceling the event and once the rain subsided and some quick logistical adjustments were made, the match resumed just after 2pm.