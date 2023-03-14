Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly joined the Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly signing with the Raiders. (AP Photo/Chris Chacola)

NFL Free Agency 2023 is upon us!

The new league year kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 at 4pm ET/1pm ET – and the legal limbo period has begun while free agency formally begins.

Who will make the biggest splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow Bonanza with Yahoo Sports.

Latest NFL Free Agency News/Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade G Shaq Mason to Houston Texans for late-round pick swap

Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal

The 49ers signed former Jets, Panthers QB Darnold to a 1-year contract

Jameis Winston returns to Saints in $8M deal

Former Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones joins Seahawks for $51M

Former Vikings DE Marcus Davenport is joining the Vikings in a $13M deal

Former Cardinals DE Zach Allen joins Broncos in $45M deal

Bucs re-sign CB Dean to 4-year, $52M deal

Falcons agree to sign former Commanders QB Heinicke

The Steelers signed CB Peterson to a 2-year contract

Falcons free agent S Bates for 4 years, $64M

LB Edmonds joined the Bears on a 4-year, $72 million contract

Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues

Former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks joins Chargers

$60M Guarantee Heads to new LT Taylor to replace Brown Jr.

The No. 1 draft looms over Texans QB Keenum. 2 signed as a pick

Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed

McGlinchey spends much of the Broncos’ O-line with Powers

The 49ers agreed to sign TD Hargrave to a 4-year, $84 million contract

Bears make first splash with free agency war chest

Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom

The Patriots are reportedly trading TE Smith to the Falcons

QB Watson’s Browns rebuild deal, clear $36M in cap space

The Commanders make Payne the second-highest paid TD in NFL history

Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams

