Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly joined the Raiders

NFL Free Agency 2023 is upon us!
The new league year kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 at 4pm ET/1pm ET – and the legal limbo period has begun while free agency formally begins.
Who will make the biggest splash? Who will be aggressive and spend big? Follow Bonanza with Yahoo Sports.
Latest NFL Free Agency News/Reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade G Shaq Mason to Houston Texans for late-round pick swap
Jimmy G, Raiders agree to 3-year, $67.5M deal
The 49ers signed former Jets, Panthers QB Darnold to a 1-year contract
Jameis Winston returns to Saints in $8M deal
Former Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones joins Seahawks for $51M
Former Vikings DE Marcus Davenport is joining the Vikings in a $13M deal
Former Cardinals DE Zach Allen joins Broncos in $45M deal
Bucs re-sign CB Dean to 4-year, $52M deal
Falcons agree to sign former Commanders QB Heinicke
The Steelers signed CB Peterson to a 2-year contract
Falcons free agent S Bates for 4 years, $64M
LB Edmonds joined the Bears on a 4-year, $72 million contract
Jets lose QB to Dolphins as Rodgers waiting game continues
Former Vikings LB Eric Kendricks joins Chargers
$60M Guarantee Heads to new LT Taylor to replace Brown Jr.
The No. 1 draft looms over Texans QB Keenum. 2 signed as a pick
Lions agree to deal with CB Sutton for 3 years with $22M guaranteed
McGlinchey spends much of the Broncos’ O-line with Powers
The 49ers agreed to sign TD Hargrave to a 4-year, $84 million contract
Bears make first splash with free agency war chest
Falcons agree to 5-year extension with All-Pro OL Lindstrom
The Patriots are reportedly trading TE Smith to the Falcons
QB Watson’s Browns rebuild deal, clear $36M in cap space
The Commanders make Payne the second-highest paid TD in NFL history
Dolphins acquire star cornerback Ramsey from Rams
NFL Free Agency Primers
