JetBlue expects US move to block merger with Spirit

JetBlue Airways said Monday that it is “highly likely” the Justice Department will sue the company this week over its planned acquisition of Spirit Airlines. The $3.8 billion deal may create a new challenge for the country’s four dominant carriers, but it will also add to industry consolidation.

JetBlue said it had been preparing for such a case for a long time and that the deadline for closing the deal remains unchanged if it survives an expected court challenge.

“We believe that a complaint from the DOJ is more likely this week, and we have always counted on our timeline to complete the transaction in the first half of 2024,” the company said.

Critics of the deal say removing spirits from the market would restrict competition and further consolidate an already concentrated industry. While JetBlue is known for affordability, Spirit offers even lower fares, charging extra for everything from printing boarding passes at airport kiosks to selecting seats in advance. After the deal, JetBlue reconfigured Spirit’s densely packed planes, removing seats and increasing legroom to adjust the economy of each flight.