Japanese stocks rose to their highest level since 1990 as the G-7 meeting took place

2 hours ago

Governor Felipe Medalla said the Philippine central bank may keep its policy interest rates on hold for the next two or three meetings before considering a rate cut given the economy’s domestic inflation situation.

It comes after it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 6.25% on Thursday, the first pause after nine consecutive hikes since May 2022.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia,” Medalla said monthly inflation was “already very low” and the central bank could consider cutting interest rates after the next two or three meetings.

However, Medalla points out, “the market thinks it’s appropriate to have a divergence between our policies. [the] American policy [of] Anywhere from 1% to 1.25%.”

“We need to be very aware of the extent to which a small difference between our policy rate and the central bank’s could result in a significant weakening of the peso.”

The peso is currently at 55.74 to the US dollar.

Additionally, Medalla also predicts that inflation in the country will ease to around 4% by September or October. The Philippines’ core inflation was 6.6% in April.

– Lim Hui Jie, Charmaine Jacob