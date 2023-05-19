Japanese stocks rose to their highest level since 1990 as the G-7 meeting took place

2 hours ago
The Philippine central bank may hold off on interest rate hikes for the next 2-3 meetings, says governor
Governor Felipe Medalla said the Philippine central bank may keep its policy interest rates on hold for the next two or three meetings before considering a rate cut given the economy’s domestic inflation situation.
It comes after it left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 6.25% on Thursday, the first pause after nine consecutive hikes since May 2022.
Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia,” Medalla said monthly inflation was “already very low” and the central bank could consider cutting interest rates after the next two or three meetings.
However, Medalla points out, “the market thinks it’s appropriate to have a divergence between our policies. [the] American policy [of] Anywhere from 1% to 1.25%.”
“We need to be very aware of the extent to which a small difference between our policy rate and the central bank’s could result in a significant weakening of the peso.”
The peso is currently at 55.74 to the US dollar.
Additionally, Medalla also predicts that inflation in the country will ease to around 4% by September or October. The Philippines’ core inflation was 6.6% in April.
Zelenskyy attends G-7 summit in person: Financial Times
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend seven meetings in person on Sunday, Financial Times reportedQuoting people explained the arrangements on Friday.
The surprise visit comes after the president was expected to attend meetings almost exclusively.
Zelenskyy’s trip to Hiroshima is “aimed at hardening Western resolve in favor of Ukraine and winning over other non-G7 participants in the summit, including India and Brazil,” a Financial Times report said.
Alibaba led losses on the Hang Seng after quarterly earnings missed expectations
Shares of Chinese technology giant Alibaba fell nearly 5% in Hong Kong, leading losses on the Hong Kong index after the company missed quarterly earnings expectations late Thursday.
Alibaba reported revenue of 208.20 billion yuan ($30.12 billion) in the three months ended March, compared with the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 210.3 billion yuan.
Meanwhile, the company released A full year’s earnings 868.69 billion yuan, up 2% year-on-year, but the slowest growth rate since the company went public in 2014.
Net income was 22 billion yuan in the quarter, reversing a loss of 18.36 billion yuan a year earlier.
New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to NZ$427 million for April
New Zealand’s trade surplus for April narrowed to NZ$427 million ($266.46 million) from NZ$470 million a year ago.
National Statistics Department Exports rose 10% year-on-year to NZ$6.8 billion, while imports rose 12% to NZ$6.4 billion.
Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese grew the most in April compared to last year, rising 26% year-on-year to NZ$2 billion.
Meanwhile petroleum and petroleum products led imports, rising 312% to NZ$974 million.
Japan’s core inflation rose 3.4% nationwide in April
Japan’s core inflation across the country rose 3.4% year-on-year in April, according to forecasts by economists polled by Reuters.
The reading rose from the previous month’s inflation rate of 3.1% and was above the central bank’s target of 2%.
Headline inflation rose to 3.5 percent in April from 3.2 percent in March.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% against the greenback to 138.42, marking its highest point in nearly two months, after the US dollar index passed 103.5 overnight.
As part of the trade initiative, the first agreement was reached between the US and Taiwan
The United States and Taiwan reached an agreement on several trade items, marking an agreement on the first part of the bilateral “21st Century Trade” initiative.
The first agreement under the initiative includes: customs administration and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, services domestic control, anti-corruption and small and medium-sized enterprises, the US Trade Representative said in a release.
Commenting on the agreement, US Trade Representative Catherine Tai said, “This achievement represents an important step in strengthening the US-Taiwan economic relationship.”
The agreement comes in the face of increased pressure from China to warn against deeper bilateral engagement between the US and Taiwan.
McCarthy says he is confident he can negotiate a deal on the debt ceiling in time for next week’s vote.
Big tech, chipmakers help lift Nasdaq composite
Dallas Fed Chair: Economic Data Still Doesn’t Justify Rate Hike Pause
Dallas Federal Reserve President Lori Logan said Thursday that economic data points so far do not justify avoiding an interest rate hike at the Fed’s next meeting in June.
“After raising the target range for the federal funds rate at each of the last 10 FOMC meetings, we have made some progress,” he said in a speech to bankers in San Antonio. “Data in the coming weeks may show that avoiding the meeting is still appropriate. However, as of today, we are not there yet.”
Futures took a leg following her comments.
Unemployment claims fall unexpectedly; Philadelphia manufacturing is improving
Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, indicating some more tightness in the labor market.
First-time filings totaled 242,000 for the week ended May 13, down 22,000 from the previous week and below the Dow Jones estimate of 250,000. Department of Labor said. Continuous claims fell to 1.799 million, versus the FactSet estimate of 1.829 million.
In other economic news, The Produced by the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia The index for the region rose to -10.4, an increase of 29 percentage points and better than the estimate of -20.
However, the index, which measures the percentage of companies reporting expansion versus those seeing contraction, still shows a decline for the sector for the region.
