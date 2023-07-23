January 6: Pence says he still doesn’t believe Trump’s actions were criminal





Former Vice President Mike Pence He said he “still doesn’t believe it.” Donald TrumpProceedings of January 6, 2021Criminals, ex-president facing A A possible charge What he did that day.

“I hope it doesn’t,” Pence told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday’s “State of the Union” broadcast.

“In a town hall across New Hampshire, I heard deep concern about the inequality of the law, and I think another impeachment against the former president will only fuel that sentiment among the American people,” Pence said. “I want the judgment of these issues and his conduct on January 6 to be left to the American people in the upcoming primaries, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Bence, who Pressure from Trump When he certified the results of the 2020 election, he said on January 6 that Trump’s actions were irresponsible, but said he believed history would hold Trump accountable.

Bosch asked Pence about a recent radio interview in which Trump talked about his “passionate” supporters and how they might react to his possible imprisonment, saying, “I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about.”

Trump’s rhetoric “doesn’t worry me because I have a lot of faith in the American people,” he told Bash.

“Not just the majority, but everyone in our movement, the kind of Americans who love this country, who are patriotic, law-and-order people, would never have done anything like this there or anywhere else,” he said.

Bash recalled that Pence was the subject Calls for his execution During the Capitol riots, the former vice president maintained his position.

“The people who rallied behind our struggle in 2016 and 2020 are the most God-fearing, law-abiding and patriotic people in this country,” he said.

Pence pointed to Trump’s predecessor and argued that people are concerned about “unequal treatment under the law.” Whistleblowers have said IRS fee collection is recommended President Joe Bidenson of Hunter Biden With far more serious crimes than he had agreed to plead guilty to and alleged political interference in the trial. If he is elected president, Pence has vowed to “clean house” at the highest levels of the Justice Department.

Pressed on whether he thinks his former boss should be indicted if the DOJ has evidence that he committed a crime, Pence said, “I want to be very clear: President Trump was wrong that day. It’s even more wrong for him to say I have the right to nullify the election.”

“But … criminal charges are all related to motive, what the president’s state of mind was. I honestly don’t know what his motive was that day,” the former vice president said.

This story has been updated with additional reaction.