Janet Yellen faces a diplomatic test on her visit to China

The Treasury secretary arrived Thursday afternoon and was greeted at Beijing’s airport by Yang Yingming, director general of China’s Ministry of Finance, and US Ambassador to China R. Nicholas Burns.

During his first full-day meeting on Friday, he will meet China’s former vice-premier Liu He and former governor of the People’s Bank of China Zhou Xiaochuan. Later on Friday, Ms. Yellen will meet with Premier Li Qiang in the Great Hall of the People. The Treasury Secretary will participate in a roundtable discussion with American Chamber of Commerce officials in China to hear about the challenges facing American companies in China.

Ms. For Yellen, the challenge will be to convince her Chinese counterparts that U.S. measures to block access to sensitive technology such as semiconductors in the name of national security are not aimed at harming the Chinese economy. That won’t be easy, as both countries are creating new barriers to trade and investment.

The Biden administration is preparing several new restrictions on U.S. technology trade with China, including potential limits on advanced chips and U.S. investment in the country. In an effort to close a loophole in previous restrictions on China’s access to advanced chips used for artificial intelligence, the upcoming rules will limit Chinese companies’ access to U.S. cloud computing services, according to people familiar with the matter.

Beijing this week retaliated against the Biden administration’s restrictions on semiconductors, announcing restrictions on exports of some key minerals used in the production of some chips. A senior Treasury official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said this week that Ms. Yellen said restrictions could be discussed during meetings. The move is an example of why diversified supply chains are important, the official added.