Janet Yellen criticized China’s handling of US companies

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen on Friday criticized the Chinese government’s crackdown on companies with foreign ties and its recent decision to impose export restrictions on some key minerals, justifying the Biden administration’s efforts to make U.S. manufacturers less dependent on China.

In her first day of meetings in Beijing to ease tensions between the United States and China, Ms. Yellen presented. His remarks to a group of executives from American businesses operating in China underscored the challenges the world’s two largest economies face as they seek to move beyond their deep differences.

“During meetings with my colleagues, I am relaying the concerns I have heard from the American business community — including China’s use of non-market instruments such as expanded subsidies and barriers to market access for its state-owned enterprises and domestic enterprises. Foreign firms,” ​​he said at an event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China. Ms. Yellen told business leaders.“I am deeply troubled by the punitive actions taken against American companies in recent months.” Representatives from Boeing, Bank of America and agricultural giant Cargill attended.

In March, Chinese authorities detained and closed a branch of five Chinese nationals working in Beijing for Mintz Group, an American consulting firm with 18 offices around the world. The following month, authorities questioned employees at the Shanghai office of American management consulting firm Bain & Company.