James Harden, 76ers to explore trade scenarios; Latest news, rumours, trades

NBA free agency begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET, as teams can begin negotiating with free-agent players. Those deals could become official on July 6. Between Friday and July 6, all contracts can be agreed, but not contracts between team and player. They will become official when the agreement is signed on or after July 6.

A handful of teams, including the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings, have significant cap space, while the new collective bargaining agreement takes effect Saturday, and many more will have to do some juggling to keep current players.

Some top players to watch during free agency: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Draymond Green and Fred VanVliet. Other players could shake up the offseason, such as Damian Lillard’s status with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Some moves have already been made as eligibility offers extend with contract extensions and player/team option news. Follow Yahoo Sports for the latest NBA free agency news.

James Harden is one of the best players to watch in NBA free agency. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

James Harden picks up player option from Sixers to facilitate trade

One-time NBA MVP James Harden has picked up a $35.6 million player option with the 76ers in hopes of working with the team in a trade from Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Harden, who turned 34 in August, averaged 21 points, a league-high 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds for the Sixers last season, making his 10th straight All-Star appearance. A torn ligament in his right leg and a sore left heel ligament cost him 24 games in the regular season and all possible NBA appearances — a growing trend in his career. Soft-tissue injuries sidelined Harden his previous two seasons, and he hasn’t made an All-NBA roster since he was with the Houston Rockets in 2020. Read more about Horton’s options.

